Data Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

If you are looking for a meaningful and impactful contribution to philanthropic initiatives while earning well and working for a dynamic, organised and innovative global organisation, this employer is well worth considering.

What you will be doing:

Collaborate with stakeholders to assess system functionality and identify requirements for a seamless transition to SaaS.

Lead the gathering of requirements and drafting of specifications, ensuring clear alignment with business needs.

Conduct user acceptance testing to validate new functionalities and ensure they meet stakeholders’ expectations.

Enhance data analytics and visualisations to provide actionable insights and improve decision-making.

Analyse data trends and patterns to uncover valuable insights for the organisation.

Assist in evaluating and onboarding implementation service providers to ensure smooth transitions.

Contribute to improving operational processes and developing scalable solutions to drive efficiency.

Maintain open communication with stakeholders to keep them informed of progress and address any concerns.

Participate in visioning, planning, and issue triaging sessions to shape the future direction of projects.

Document business and user requirements to ensure clarity and alignment throughout the project lifecycle.

Act as a bridge between technical and non-technical stakeholders, fostering collaboration and understanding.

Engage in user acceptance testing and feedback sessions to refine and improve solutions.

Conduct stakeholder interviews to gain insights into operational needs and requirements.

Collaborate closely with the development team to ensure solutions meet business objectives and user needs.

What you need:

7 years’ of business analysis experience, with proficiency in basic database concepts.

Strong business analysis skills, adept at gathering requirements and drafting specifications.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with strong presentation abilities.

Systematic thinker, able to articulate ideas clearly in both written and verbal formats.

Willingness to travel to diverse locations within South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Comfortable engaging with diverse stakeholders and working in purpose-driven environments.

Self-directed and adaptable, capable of thriving in corporate and remote settings.

Experience with data visualisation tools.

Enthusiasm for social impact initiatives, with confident yet teachable interpersonal skills.

Detail-oriented, deadline-driven, and resilient in challenging circumstances.

Effective communicator, proactive in seeking assistance and respectful of cultural diversity.

Collaborative, team-oriented, and adaptable to changing roles and environments.

Job ID:

J104494

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business / Data Analysis

SaaS

Data Trends

Learn more/Apply for this position