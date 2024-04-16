Data Analyst (CPT/JHB Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

A leading Travel Specialist with a vision of creating a future where vital ecosystems and local communities thrive together on the African continent seeks the expertise of a Data Analyst to join its team. You will partner with business to collect, analyse, and interpret data with the intention of providing valuable insights to support strategic decision-making within the Group. You will transform data into interactive dashboards, reports, and visual representations using tools like Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView, etc. thus making complex data accessible and understandable for stakeholders and aiding in data-driven decision-making. The ideal candidate will possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Informatics/Information Systems, Mathematics/Statistics or related field with 3 years’ work experience in a similar role with proficiency in Tableau, SSRS, Power BI/QlikView, SQL/PostgreSQL and Advanced Excel.

Business Partnering: Partner with internal clients (leader, etc.) to understand their needs and deliver data products that meet their needs.

Partner with internal clients (leader, etc.) to understand their needs and deliver data products that meet their needs. Cross-functional Collaboration: Collaborate across lines of business, shared services, etc. thus enabling an understanding of unique data needs and ensuring data-driven solutions are tailored to each area within a standardised framework.

Collaborate across lines of business, shared services, etc. thus enabling an understanding of unique data needs and ensuring data-driven solutions are tailored to each area within a standardised framework. Data Analysis: Use statistical and analytical techniques to explore datasets, uncovering patterns, trends, correlations, and anomalies that provide valuable insights.

Use statistical and analytical techniques to explore datasets, uncovering patterns, trends, correlations, and anomalies that provide valuable insights. Data Visualisation: Transform data into interactive dashboards, reports, and visual representations using tools like Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView, etc thus making complex data accessible and understandable for stakeholders and aiding in data-driven decision-making.

Transform data into interactive dashboards, reports, and visual representations using tools like Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView, etc thus making complex data accessible and understandable for stakeholders and aiding in data-driven decision-making. Regular Report Generation: Create products that present key performance indicators (KPIs) and other relevant metrics.

Create products that present key performance indicators (KPIs) and other relevant metrics. Business Insights: Translate data findings into actionable insights, extracting meaning from data that informs strategic decisions, identifying areas for improvement, and uncovering opportunities for revenue growth. Business insights are the driving force behind data-driven decision-making.

Translate data findings into actionable insights, extracting meaning from data that informs strategic decisions, identifying areas for improvement, and uncovering opportunities for revenue growth. Business insights are the driving force behind data-driven decision-making. Ad-hoc Analysis: Address specific and often unplanned business questions or challenges by rapidly exploring data to provide timely insights. This type of analysis is invaluable for responding to immediate and critical decisions.

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Informatics/Information Systems, Mathematics/Statistics or related field.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Data Analyst role or similar.

Proficiency in Tableau, Microsoft SSRS, Power BI, or QlikView, etc.

Proficiency in SQL or PostgreSQL or another database query language.

Advanced Excel knowledge.

Analytical and detail orientated.

Deciding, proactive and initiating action.

Planning and organising.

Working with people (Team focused).

Process optimisation and efficiency focused.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Good listening skills.

Ability to learn and adapt.

Delivering results and meeting stakeholder expectations.

Adapting and responding to change.

