Data Engineer (CPT/JHB Hybrid)

CREATE and implement scalable data architectures, develop and optimize ETL processes while ensuring the availability, quality and integrity of data throughout the organization of a leading Group operating a portfolio of leading responsible travel companies seeking a highly skilled Data Engineer. You will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and optimizing the data warehouse, data pipeline, and data products. Applicants will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Informatics/Computer Science or similar field with at least 4 years work experience in a similar role including with Big Data technologies like Hadoop, Microsoft Azure, AWS, etc. You must also have knowledge of SQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Cassandra, Python, Java/Scala & ETL tools such as Talend, Informatica, Apache NiFi, Microsoft SSIS, etc.

Data Architecture/Infrastructure Design: Contribute to the design of the architecture of the data platform/warehouse for use by both the Data and Analytics team and Business teams.

Contribute to the design of the architecture of the data platform/warehouse for use by both the Data and Analytics team and Business teams. Data Integration – Merge and consolidate data into a unified format promoting data accuracy and reliability for analysis.

Merge and consolidate data into a unified format promoting data accuracy and reliability for analysis. Data Cleansing – Remove inconsistencies, errors, and duplications from datasets and ensure the data is of high quality.

Remove inconsistencies, errors, and duplications from datasets and ensure the data is of high quality. Data Transformation – Transform data into a consistent format through standardising and structuring it for meaningful analysis.

Transform data into a consistent format through standardising and structuring it for meaningful analysis. Data Modelling – Design data structures that optimise data value, storage and retrieval such as data cubes, star schemas, or snowflakes. These models enhance data organisation and accessibility, support effective analysis and reporting.

Design data structures that optimise data value, storage and retrieval such as data cubes, star schemas, or snowflakes. These models enhance data organisation and accessibility, support effective analysis and reporting. Data Storage: Implement data storage solutions (databases and data lakes).

Implement data storage solutions (databases and data lakes). Data Monitoring: Monitor data systems performance and implement optimization strategies.

Monitor data systems performance and implement optimization strategies. Data Governance: Leverage data controls to maintain data privacy, security, compliance, and quality for all data domains within the Data and Analytics area of accountability.

Cross-functional Collaboration: Work together with cross-functional teams to identify and address data-related issues.

Bachelor’s Degree in Informatics/Information Systems, Computer Science or related field.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a Data Analyst, Data Scientist or Data Engineering role or similar.

Experience with Big Data technologies like Hadoop, Microsoft Azure, AWS, etc.

Knowledge of database management systems, both relational (e.g., SQL, PostgreSQL) and non-relational (e.g., MongoDB, Cassandra).

Proficiency in data integration and ETL tools, such as Talend, Informatica, Apache NiFi, Microsoft SSIS, etc.

Proficiency in programming languages (Python, Java, or Scala).

Analytical and detail orientated.

Deciding, proactive and initiating action.

Planning and organising.

Process optimisation and efficiency focused.

Working with people (Team focused).

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Good listening skills.

Ability to learn and adapt.

Delivering results and meeting stakeholder expectations.

Adapting and responding to change.

