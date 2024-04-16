Front End Developer (CPT/JHB Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR keen eye for beautiful visual digital aesthetics is sought to fill the role of a Front-End Developer of a leading Travel Platform operating a portfolio of leading responsible travel companies. You will contribute to creating captivating user experiences and implementing innovative designs across the Group’s websites. You will also conduct Quality Assurance over Front End to Back End integration while producing prototypes of web components for A/B Testing and owning & completing Development cycles during sprints. The ideal candidate will have a Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification. You must have 5+ years’ work experience building Front End applications using best practice knowledge of JavaScript (ES6), HTML5 and CSS frameworks such as Bootstrap & SCSS.

DUTIES:

Front End Development (HTML5, Vanilla JS + REACT, SCSS + Bootstrap).

Management of UI component library (i.e. Storybook).

Provide and test performance enhancements to ensure the best Page Speed score, aka CWV, as possible.

Quality Assurance over Front End to Backend integration.

Strive to take ownership and build in-depth knowledge of the site architecture and Front End dependant systems.

Ensure the highest standards of quality product is maintained.

Build new features and functionality by writing clean, functional, and well-commented code.

Work with the Design team to create new and modify existing UI components as company needs arise.

Produce prototypes of web components for A/B Testing.

Own and complete Development cycles during sprints.

Produce and maintain technical documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or related field.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5+ years of experience building Front End applications using best practice knowledge of JavaScript (ES6), HTML5 and CSS frameworks such as Bootstrap & SCSS.

Develop web components within an isolated UI environment using Storybook.

Track record working with modern JavaScript libraries and frameworks specifically React &/or Vue.

Excellent knowledge and experience of web standards across all relevant devices and platforms.

Strong understanding of Front End impact on Core Web Vitals (CWV).

Strong experience with Git and working with a team to deploy version-controlled code using Continuous Integration.

Comfortable using Software Development Management tools like the Atlassian Suite (JIRA, etc.)

Advantageous –

Experience working with PHP, TWIG(Timber) and WordPress.

Experience working with branding and corporate identity.

ATTRIBUTES:

Accountable.

Detail orientated.

Quality focused.

Organised.

Solutions driven.

Adaptable.

Confident.

Independent.

Proactive.

Agile.

