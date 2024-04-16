FullStack DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Full Stack DevOps Wanted!

Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?

Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team.

We’re at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape, and we’re seeking a talented individual like you to help drive our vision forward.

Joining our team means being part of a collaborative and innovative environment where your ideas are valued, and your skills are continually honed. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a real impact in the world of technology, apply now and let’s build the future together!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Backend:

At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus

At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit to E2E)

Frontend:

At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Thorough knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Change management)

DevOps experience:

Kubernetes and Docker

Pipeline Setup and Automation (e.g. Github Actions)

Automated provisioning of infrastructure and applications (Infrastructure as Code, GitOps; Experience with tools like Terraform, Ansible, ArgoCD, Flux, Helm)

Experience with public cloud providers e.g. Microsoft Azure, AWS

Desired Skills:

Java EE

Spring

Spring Boot or Quarkus

Unit to E2E

JavaScript

Typescript

HTML 5

CSS

Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Incident

Problem

Change management

