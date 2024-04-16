IFS Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Join our dynamic team as a IFS Business Analyst, where innovation meets impact! At the forefront of global strategy, our Consulting company in Cape Town invites you to pioneer change and shape industries.
Elevate your career with unparalleled opportunities and be part of a transformative journey. Dare to redefine boundaries and unleash your potential with us today!
Candidate Requirements
- 7 years experience as a Business Analyst
- Experience in IFS FSM platform. Strong business analysis skills for requirements gathering and process optimization, problem-solving abilities for technical issues, and project management capabilities for implementation and support.
- Analyse Business requirements
- Capture user stories and validate with customer
- Provide Onboarding User training
- Attend Daily Standups
- Attend UAT sessions if needed
- Continuous discovery (e.g. continuous improvement analysis)
- Develop training material (user guides, instructional videos)
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- IFS
- To-be process
- Process Modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years