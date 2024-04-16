IFS Tester – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Join our dynamic team as a IFS Tester, where innovation meets impact! At the forefront of global strategy, our Consulting company in Cape Town invites you to pioneer change and shape industries.

Elevate your career with unparalleled opportunities and be part of a transformative journey. Dare to redefine boundaries and unleash your potential with us today!

ConsultingExcellence #CareerElevation

Candidate Requirements

5 years experience

Unit testing

System testing (Appliction, Database, configuration)

Integration testing

Stress testing

Usability testing

Experience in managing Test Environment and preparing Test Data

Experience in creating, validating and managing Test Cases

Experience in performing, managing and supporting Unit testing, System Integration Testing, Regression Testing, Data Integrity testing and UAT testing

Experience in documenting Test Plan, Test Cases, Test Results and Test Performance Report

Desired Skills:

IFS

SYSTEM INTEGRATION

REGRESSION TESTING

TEST PLAN

Test Cases

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

