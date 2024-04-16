IFS Tester – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Join our dynamic team as a IFS Tester, where innovation meets impact! At the forefront of global strategy, our Consulting company in Cape Town invites you to pioneer change and shape industries.
Elevate your career with unparalleled opportunities and be part of a transformative journey. Dare to redefine boundaries and unleash your potential with us today!
Candidate Requirements
- 5 years experience
- Unit testing
- System testing (Appliction, Database, configuration)
- Integration testing
- Stress testing
-
Usability testing
-
Experience in managing Test Environment and preparing Test Data
- Experience in creating, validating and managing Test Cases
- Experience in performing, managing and supporting Unit testing, System Integration Testing, Regression Testing, Data Integrity testing and UAT testing
- Experience in documenting Test Plan, Test Cases, Test Results and Test Performance Report
Desired Skills:
- IFS
- SYSTEM INTEGRATION
- REGRESSION TESTING
- TEST PLAN
- Test Cases
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years