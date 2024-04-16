We are looking for an IT Desktop Support who will be responsible for the maintenance of all workstations, networking devices, copiers and desk phone configurations. They must ensure reliable operations of all computer softwares and ERP systems.
Ensure performance, security of computers, install hardware and uptime for users.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Desktop management through troubleshooting user queries
- Install and upgrade computer components and softwares
- Manage virtual servers and integrate automation processes
- Systems Maintenance on network servers
- Systems Configuration
- Perform regular backups and checks
- Data protection and disaster recovery
- Reach the highest number of satisfied customers after the service, and by this, increasing machinery, spare parts and service contract sales
- Promote continuous improvement, system, safety, policies and procedures of the department.
- Basic Sql and MS sharepoint experience
- Ensuring all IT supplier purchases are loaded monthly to the ERP for finance to capture.
- Experience on a ERP Syspro is a bonus
- Basic knowledge in MacOS is a bonus
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Vmware
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Microsoft
- MS SQL Server
- Help Desk Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid