IT Desktop Support – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for an IT Desktop Support who will be responsible for the maintenance of all workstations, networking devices, copiers and desk phone configurations. They must ensure reliable operations of all computer softwares and ERP systems.

Ensure performance, security of computers, install hardware and uptime for users.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Desktop management through troubleshooting user queries

Install and upgrade computer components and softwares

Manage virtual servers and integrate automation processes

Systems Maintenance on network servers

Systems Configuration

Perform regular backups and checks

Data protection and disaster recovery

Reach the highest number of satisfied customers after the service, and by this, increasing machinery, spare parts and service contract sales

Promote continuous improvement, system, safety, policies and procedures of the department.

Basic Sql and MS sharepoint experience

Ensuring all IT supplier purchases are loaded monthly to the ERP for finance to capture.

Experience on a ERP Syspro is a bonus

Basic knowledge in MacOS is a bonus

Desired Skills:

SQL

Vmware

Hardware troubleshooting

Microsoft

MS SQL Server

Help Desk Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

