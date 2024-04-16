Junior C# Developer (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge FinTech company seeks a passionate coder to fill the role of a Junior C# Developer who will be responsible for maintaining existing products, offering tactical input alongside the Business and Engineering team. Working closely with the Development team, you will help understand the system architecture, identify areas for improvement, and implement solutions to enhance performance and scalability. As you gain more experience and build your capabilities, you will have the chance to design and develop new features and products. Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering with 1-2 years’ experience developing in C#, strong MySQL & Git skills. Any experience with AWS, including Infrastructure as Code tools like Terraform or CloudFormation and Docker and Kubernetes will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Take ownership and accountability for your work.

Collaborate with teammates to troubleshoot and debug software issues.

Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback to peers.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code following coding standards and best practices.

Work closely with other team members, including Project Managers and Designers, to deliver high quality solutions on time and within budget.

Optimize application performance through code profiling, database tuning, and other best practices.

Embody a culture of continuous learning and professional development.

Stay current with emerging technologies and industry trends, evaluating their potential. impact and operations.

Implement security and data protection measures to safeguard sensitive information.

Participate in daily Scrums or stand-ups with other team members to discuss projects status and identify any issues that may affect progress.

Deliver sprint plans and timelines.

Communicate ticket status to relevant stakeholders within the development lifecycle.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

1 – 2 Years experience developing in C#.

Proficiency with databases like MySQL is expected.

Familiarity with Version Control systems, especially Git, is necessary.

Previous experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, including Infrastructure as Code tools like Terraform or CloudFormation, is highly advantageous but not required.

Knowledge of tools like Docker and Kubernetes is desirable but not required.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must have an interest in and exposure to Programming languages during university studies.

Ability to work independently and manage time effectively.

Enjoys collaborating with cross-functional teams.

Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to identifying and resolving technical challenges.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to articulate complex ideas and technical concepts.

Be proactive and take the initiative.

Takes pride, accountability and ownership in their work delivered.

Showcases strategic and commercial knowledge.

Welcomes working in a small team.

Execute discussions.

Adopt and adjust on-the-fly as priorities change.

Driven to achieve excellence.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Junior

C

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position