Junior IT Support Engineer

We are seeking a dynamic and motivated individual to join our team as a Junior IT Support Engineer. The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology, excellent problem-solving skills, and a desire to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment. The Junior IT Support Engineer is a pivotal technical role encompassing various aspects of IT Support & Infrastructure. This position demands foundational knowledge across multiple IT domains to deliver efficient support solutions, ensuring optimal end-user productivity.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide technical support to end-users via phone, email, or in-person, troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues.

Install, troubleshoot, and maintain hardware including laptops, desktops, printers, VOIP devices, and networking equipment (both wired and wireless).

Diagnose and resolve faults logged on the company’s helpdesk system, escalating to the Systems Administrator when necessary, with agility and precision.

Assist in the setup and maintenance of network infrastructure, including routers, switches, and wireless access points.

Collaborate with senior IT staff to resolve complex technical issues and escalate problems as needed.

Document and track support requests and resolutions using ticketing systems.

Perform routine maintenance tasks, such as system updates, patches, and backups.

Assist in the implementation of IT security policies and procedures to safeguard company data.

Provide training and assistance to users on basic IT procedures and best practices.

Stay current with emerging technologies and trends in the IT industry to contribute innovative ideas and solutions.

Qualifications & Experience:

Proficiency in Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/8.1/10/11) and Microsoft 365.

A+ certification preferred.

Fundamental knowledge of TCP/IP networking, including DHCP and DNS.

Minimum 1-2 years of experience in a desktop support environment

Key Competencies:

Capable of thriving under pressure and managing multiple tasks concurrently, prioritizing effectively.

Self-motivated with strong attention to detail, able to work under minimal supervision.

A collaborative team player comfortable interacting with management, colleagues, and clients.

Demonstrates ability to deliver accurate results within set deadlines while maintaining neatness in work.

Displays a passion for the IT industry and maintains a results-driven, positive, and professional demeanour.

Exhibits excellent client service skills with outstanding interpersonal, verbal, and written communication abilities.

Possesses essential problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Demonstrates excellent time management skills.

Approaches work and colleagues with a positive, confident attitude, embodying honesty and reliability.

Flexibility:

Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed above.

Desired Skills:

Windows operating system knowledge

Microsoft 365

Tcp/Ip

DHCP

DNS

A + Certified

PC Support

Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

