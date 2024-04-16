Junior IT Support Engineer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Apr 16, 2024

We are seeking a dynamic and motivated individual to join our team as a Junior IT Support Engineer. The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology, excellent problem-solving skills, and a desire to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment. The Junior IT Support Engineer is a pivotal technical role encompassing various aspects of IT Support & Infrastructure. This position demands foundational knowledge across multiple IT domains to deliver efficient support solutions, ensuring optimal end-user productivity.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide technical support to end-users via phone, email, or in-person, troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues.
  • Install, troubleshoot, and maintain hardware including laptops, desktops, printers, VOIP devices, and networking equipment (both wired and wireless).
  • Diagnose and resolve faults logged on the company’s helpdesk system, escalating to the Systems Administrator when necessary, with agility and precision.
  • Assist in the setup and maintenance of network infrastructure, including routers, switches, and wireless access points.
  • Collaborate with senior IT staff to resolve complex technical issues and escalate problems as needed.
  • Document and track support requests and resolutions using ticketing systems.
  • Perform routine maintenance tasks, such as system updates, patches, and backups.
  • Assist in the implementation of IT security policies and procedures to safeguard company data.
  • Provide training and assistance to users on basic IT procedures and best practices.
  • Stay current with emerging technologies and trends in the IT industry to contribute innovative ideas and solutions.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Proficiency in Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/8.1/10/11) and Microsoft 365.
  • A+ certification preferred.
  • Fundamental knowledge of TCP/IP networking, including DHCP and DNS.
  • Minimum 1-2 years of experience in a desktop support environment

Key Competencies:

  • Capable of thriving under pressure and managing multiple tasks concurrently, prioritizing effectively.
  • Self-motivated with strong attention to detail, able to work under minimal supervision.
  • A collaborative team player comfortable interacting with management, colleagues, and clients.
  • Demonstrates ability to deliver accurate results within set deadlines while maintaining neatness in work.
  • Displays a passion for the IT industry and maintains a results-driven, positive, and professional demeanour.
  • Exhibits excellent client service skills with outstanding interpersonal, verbal, and written communication abilities.
  • Possesses essential problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
  • Demonstrates excellent time management skills.
  • Approaches work and colleagues with a positive, confident attitude, embodying honesty and reliability.

Flexibility:

  • Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed above.

Desired Skills:

  • Windows operating system knowledge
  • Microsoft 365
  • Tcp/Ip
  • DHCP
  • DNS
  • A + Certified
  • PC Support
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

