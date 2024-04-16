Junior IT Support Engineer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

We are seeking a dynamic and motivated individual to join our team as a Junior IT Support Engineer. The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology, excellent problem-solving skills, and a desire to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment. The Junior IT Support Engineer is a pivotal technical role encompassing various aspects of IT Support & Infrastructure. This position demands foundational knowledge across multiple IT domains to deliver efficient support solutions, ensuring optimal end-user productivity.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide technical support to end-users via phone, email, or in-person, troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues.
- Install, troubleshoot, and maintain hardware including laptops, desktops, printers, VOIP devices, and networking equipment (both wired and wireless).
- Diagnose and resolve faults logged on the company’s helpdesk system, escalating to the Systems Administrator when necessary, with agility and precision.
- Assist in the setup and maintenance of network infrastructure, including routers, switches, and wireless access points.
- Collaborate with senior IT staff to resolve complex technical issues and escalate problems as needed.
- Document and track support requests and resolutions using ticketing systems.
- Perform routine maintenance tasks, such as system updates, patches, and backups.
- Assist in the implementation of IT security policies and procedures to safeguard company data.
- Provide training and assistance to users on basic IT procedures and best practices.
- Stay current with emerging technologies and trends in the IT industry to contribute innovative ideas and solutions.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Proficiency in Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/8.1/10/11) and Microsoft 365.
- A+ certification preferred.
- Fundamental knowledge of TCP/IP networking, including DHCP and DNS.
- Minimum 1-2 years of experience in a desktop support environment
Key Competencies:
- Capable of thriving under pressure and managing multiple tasks concurrently, prioritizing effectively.
- Self-motivated with strong attention to detail, able to work under minimal supervision.
- A collaborative team player comfortable interacting with management, colleagues, and clients.
- Demonstrates ability to deliver accurate results within set deadlines while maintaining neatness in work.
- Displays a passion for the IT industry and maintains a results-driven, positive, and professional demeanour.
- Exhibits excellent client service skills with outstanding interpersonal, verbal, and written communication abilities.
- Possesses essential problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Demonstrates excellent time management skills.
- Approaches work and colleagues with a positive, confident attitude, embodying honesty and reliability.
Flexibility:
- Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed above.
Desired Skills:
- Windows operating system knowledge
- Microsoft 365
- Tcp/Ip
- DHCP
- DNS
- A + Certified
- PC Support
- Troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate