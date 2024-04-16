Metrofile Kenya adds cloud offering

Metrofile has launched its new cloud services, designed to address the challenges of data volume growth, security threats, and the increasing demand for compliance with Kenya’s Data Protection Act.

“Our cloud services are not just about storage; they’re about empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era with complete peace of mind regarding their data’s safety and accessibility,” says Jackline Mburu, MD of Metrofile in East Africa.

With the daily backup exceeding 1,3TB of business data and advanced protection against over 1-million threats per month, Metrofile’s cloud services are redefining the standards of data management in the region. The infrastructure guarantees consistent uptime, ensuring that businesses operate uninterrupted and providing reliability when it is needed most.

The private cloud offering is priced in the local currency to protect against exchange rate fluctuations and to provide predictable, fixed operational costs. A local data centre further strengthens this, ensuring compliance as well as speed and performance, while 24/7 expert support guarantees proactive server management and security. The data centre also lays down a solid foundation for enhancing growth and innovation.

A Self-Service Portal empowers customers and resellers by making the management of cloud services as seamless and efficient as possible.