Remedy Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Join our dynamic team as a Remedy Business Analyst, where innovation meets impact! At the forefront of global strategy, our Consulting company in Cape Town invites you to pioneer change and shape industries.

Elevate your career with unparalleled opportunities and be part of a transformative journey. Dare to redefine boundaries and unleash your potential with us today!

Candidate Requirements

7 years experience as a Business Analyst

Experience in IFS FSM platform. Strong business analysis skills for requirements gathering and process optimization, problem-solving abilities for technical issues, and project management capabilities for implementation and support.

Analyse Business requirements

Capture user stories and validate with customer

Provide Onboarding User training

Attend Daily Standups

Attend UAT sessions if needed

Continuous discovery (e.g. continuous improvement analysis)

Develop training material (user guides, instructional videos)

Desired Skills:

Remedy

Business Analysis

To-be process

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

