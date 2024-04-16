Remedy Tester – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Join our dynamic team as a Remedy Tester, where innovation meets impact! At the forefront of global strategy, our Consulting company in Cape Town invites you to pioneer change and shape industries.

Elevate your career with unparalleled opportunities and be part of a transformative journey. Dare to redefine boundaries and unleash your potential with us today!

ConsultingExcellence #CareerElevation

Candidate Requirements

5 years experience

Unit testing

System testing (Appliction, Database, configuration)

Integration testing

Stress testing

Usability testing

Experience in developing custom forms, interfaces and workflows using Remedy forms and objects like Active Links, Filters & Escalations

Having strong AR Workflow debugging skills with ability to troubleshoot application logs

Experience in Remedy Developer Studio, Remedy Migrator or other data integration tools (such as Spoon)

Expertise in Unix commands, shell scripts and SQL.

Experience in integration of two Remedy systems or integration of Remedy with a third party system.

Experiance in Java Script.

Strong understanding of REST API, SOAP, and web services

Desired Skills:

remedy

integration

rest

api

soap

System Integration Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position