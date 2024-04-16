Join our dynamic team as a Remedy Tester, where innovation meets impact! At the forefront of global strategy, our Consulting company in Cape Town invites you to pioneer change and shape industries.
Candidate Requirements
- 5 years experience
- Unit testing
- System testing (Appliction, Database, configuration)
- Integration testing
- Stress testing
- Usability testing
- Experience in developing custom forms, interfaces and workflows using Remedy forms and objects like Active Links, Filters & Escalations
- Having strong AR Workflow debugging skills with ability to troubleshoot application logs
- Experience in Remedy Developer Studio, Remedy Migrator or other data integration tools (such as Spoon)
- Expertise in Unix commands, shell scripts and SQL.
- Experience in integration of two Remedy systems or integration of Remedy with a third party system.
- Experiance in Java Script.
- Strong understanding of REST API, SOAP, and web services
Desired Skills:
- remedy
- integration
- rest
- api
- soap
- System Integration Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years