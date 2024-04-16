Ruby on Rails Developer (CPT/JHB Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the team of a leading Travel Specialist with a vision of creating a future where vital ecosystems and local communities thrive together on the African continent seeking the coding expertise of a Ruby on Rails Developer. Your core role will include designing, implementing, and maintaining features for existing web applications using the Ruby on Rails framework. This is a Backend-focused role, with a large portion of the Frontend developed in React and integrated via Rails APIs. You will need a Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification with 3+ years’ work experience in Ruby on Rails development including development of Rails APIs for integration with external systems or Frontend components. You also need to be proficient with SQL, PostgreSQL, Relational DBMS, JavaScript, HTML and experience with Unit Testing – preferably RSpec.

DUTIES:

Collaborate closely with the Product team and other Engineers to implement new features and functionalities for the travel platform.

Create consistent, maintainable, and efficient code while adhering to best practices in Ruby-on-Rails development.

Contribute to the architecture and design discussions, ensuring the scalability and performance of the application.

Tackle challenges head on, whether it’s optimising performance or troubleshooting technical issues, to ensure a seamless user experience.

Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback to maintain high coding standards within the team.

Keep abreast of the latest trends and advancements in web development and share your knowledge with the team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or related field.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years of experience in Ruby on Rails development.

Development of Rails APIs for integration with external systems or Frontend components.

Experience with SQL (PostgreSQL or other relational DBMS).

Experience with Unit Testing (RSpec preferable).

Basic knowledge of Frontend technologies such as JavaScript and HTML.

Advantageous –

Automated Testing (e.g. Capybara).

Background job libraries (e.g. Sidekiq or Reque).

Using CI/CD tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

Deciding and initiating action.

Planning and organising.

Working with people.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Good listening skills.

Learning and researching.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.

Adapting and responding to change.

Working in an asynchronous manner.

