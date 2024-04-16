Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The role requires a dynamic individual, who can create user information solutions by developing, implementing, and maintaining Web-Based Applications, and is adaptive and have a great academic record. Design, develop, and implement applications to support business requirements. Follow the approved life cycle methodologies, create design documents, write code, and performs unit and functional testing of software.

Key Requirements

5 or more years desired experience & industry-relevant qualification.

C# ASP.NET with MVC, WCF, REST

.NET Core

SQL Server(Table Design, Stored Procedures, Performance tuning)

SQL Server Reporting Services, SQL Server Replication

KnockoutJS

JS

MSMQ

SOAPUI, Postman

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line.

