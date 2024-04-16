SOFTWARE DEVELOPER at Health Sector at UCT – Western Cape Observatory

The Knowledge Translation Unit (KTU) is a health systems research unit that develops, implements, and evaluates clinical guidance for primary care public health sector use.

They currently work in South Africa, several other sub- Saharan African countries, Brazil and Indonesia. We invite qualified candidates to bring their expertise to this dynamic role within an organisation that is at the forefront of healthcare innovation.

Core Objective: You will play a critical role in developing and refining the KTU’s digital health innovations. Your expertise will shape our suite of digital guidelines, knowledge bases and decision-support tools, to facilitate excellent quality health systems strengthening processes.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science or software development. At least 5 years of experience in software development.

Proficiency in ASP.Net, .Net Framework and .Net core and C# .

Proficiency in Azure Cloud based services.

Experience with SQL database systems

Experience with software development tools and frameworks.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills with an ability to co-create software within a dynamic team.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines.

Proven involvement in DevOps teams.

Experience in writing robust, efficient production code with attention to detail.

Open to diversifying programming language skill set

Demonstrated resilience, initiative, and flexibility.

Skills: A background working in or exposure to the health sector. Proficiency in Full-stack development including UI/UX design exposure.

Experience in integrating AI/LLM technologies into software packages.

Key Responsibilities:

Products and Services:

Develop and maintain software systems as per the KTU’s clinical innovation strategy, ensuring usability, scalability and reliability are prioritised.

Collaboration: work with diverse stakeholders to gather insights on design and feedback on developed software.

Project oversight: deliver high-quality software outputs and related code for projects, manage tasks effectively, and meet project deadlines.

DevOps: Be actively involved in DevOps environments, reporting progress updates, identfiying limitations and solutions to different approaches.

DevSec: Be pro-active in securing content and software to the highest standards in order to mitigate risk.

Research, review and assess: Stay abreast of emerging technologies and opportunities for improvements to current systems.

Troubleshooting: Be able to identify errors (bugs) and provide solutions to these with quick turn-around times.

Innovative: Be willing to contribute and try multiple different potential solutions and paths to success

Please send CV and Current income level.

Desired Skills:

Excellent software development across various platforms

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This unit is part of the UCT Health Sciences Faculty and works on the international market

