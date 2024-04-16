Starlink will cut off SA users

South African users of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service will be cut off from the end of this month.

The service is not registered in this country and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) in November 2023 warned that it is illegal to sell or use it.

The service is available in several neighbouring countries, including Mozambique and eSwatini, and many users have subscribed in those countries and roamed with the service in South Africa.

But now Starlink has warned that South African users will be cut off from 30 April 2024, citing a violation of the service’s terms and conditions.

One of the service providers offering Starlink packages has posted a note on its web site stating that sales to South Africa, Namibia and Botswana have been suspended.

Starlink has been denied a licence to operate in South Africa unless it fulfills the requirement for 30% ownership by previously-disadvantaged individuals.