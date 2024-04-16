System Administrator / DevOps Engineer

Role: DevOps Engineer

Location: Illovo, Johannesburg

Our client is a leading ISP who are looking for a dynamic and driven DevOps Engineer to join their team. Your team will maintain, upgrade and manage their diverse and growing infrastructure environment. You will be asked to explore, evaluate and implement new software tools and technologies to help automate and simplify processes in order to achieve strategic goals. Some of the key technologies you will be working with and will need to provide guidance on include: Windows Servers, Linux Servers (Multiple flavours), VMware, Ansible, Kubernetes, Azure and AWS.

They are a fabulous company to work for and have an awesome company culture, they are dynamic, supportive and collaborative and they really take care of their staff and have perks such as a canteen where meals are supplied (breakfast & lunch).

Requirements:

Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer

Systems Administration experience

5 years years proficiency in Linux/Unix and Windows operating systems

Hands-on experience with cloud platforms and containerization is important (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)

Good knowledge and understanding of AWS and/or MS Azure

Strong scripting skills (e.g., Bash, Python, Perl or other languages)

Knowledge of automation and configuration management tools is key (e.g., Ansible, Puppet, Terraform)

VMware knowledge and experience is important

Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management

Knowledge of system security and data backup/recovery

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude

Excellent communication skills

