Technical Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria North

Your client is a global leader in innovative chemical technology and is offering an exciting opportunity for an organized and focused Technical Administrator to join their R&D Team. While this role is predominantly administrative, your passion for science, technology, and chemistry will be a significant advantage!

The research and development Technical Administrator will form part of the administration team of the Research and Development department. The main objective of this role is to assist the HoD with all administration tasks.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Liaise with procurement department

Liaise with logistic department and stores

Liaise with chemistry department

Liaise with separator design team

REQUIREMENTS:

Organised

Attention to detail

Patient

Dedicated

Able to work under pressure

Computer literate – Microsoft Office minimum

Good communication skills in both English and Afrikaans

Own transport

The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

