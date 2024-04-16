Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?
Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team as a Test Automation Engineer.
We’re at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape, and we’re seeking a talented individual like you to help drive our vision forward.
Joining our team means being part of a collaborative and innovative environment where your ideas are valued, and your skills are continually honed. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a real impact in the world of technology, apply now and let’s build the future together!
Keys Skills:
- Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc
- Languages: Java, JavaScript
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing
- Databases: SQL Language
- Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE cloud
- Skills:
- Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.
- Test data management.
- Manual, Performance, security and load testing.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Don’t waste time, apply now!
