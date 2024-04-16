Test Automation Engineer

Apr 16, 2024

Keys Skills:

  • Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc
  • Languages: Java, JavaScript
  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing
  • Databases: SQL Language
  • Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE cloud
  • Skills:
  • Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.
  • Test data management.
  • Manual, Performance, security and load testing.
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

