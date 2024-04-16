Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?

Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team as a Test Automation Engineer.

We’re at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape, and we’re seeking a talented individual like you to help drive our vision forward.

Joining our team means being part of a collaborative and innovative environment where your ideas are valued, and your skills are continually honed. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a real impact in the world of technology, apply now and let’s build the future together!

Keys Skills:

Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc

Languages: Java, JavaScript

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing

Databases: SQL Language

Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE cloud

Skills:

Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.

Test data management.

Manual, Performance, security and load testing.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

