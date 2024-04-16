WiFi 7 market hits $1bn before launch

The WiFi 7 market has already reached $1-billion, well ahead of its May 2024 launch.

Projected to reach $24,2-billion by 2030, WiFi 7 represents a transformative shift in wireless technology, demanding exploration by IT professionals.

These are among the findings of Auvik’s data-driven networking trends report using Google Trends and other sources to analyse internet user behaviour dating back to 2004, revealing the urgency for businesses to adopt sophisticated security measures. The primary goal of the study was to help business and IT professionals identify the rising need for cloud computing security systems across their industries.

In December 2023, interest in the search term “cloud computing security” reached within 3% of its five-year peak, a 106% increase over five years from December 2018. According to Auvik, the surge in Google searches reflects growing complexities in safeguarding cloud environments and the necessity for robust security measures.

Search term “cloud cost” reached 95% of its global five-year peak in December 2023, aligning with a two-year global economic downturn.

Organisations worldwide are seeking ways to optimise cloud spending amid economic challenges, creating a balancing act for IT professionals between innovative and cost-effective solutions.

In December 2023, searches for “network security management” were the highest they’ve been since 2007. This follows an upward trend that seems to be linked to the rise of remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic and related cybersecurity challenges.

The significant jump underscores the need for heightened network security measures in an evolving cyber battleground.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is projected to reach $182-billion in 2024, a growth of 26,6% in end-user spending over the previous year. This will surpass the growth of platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS), which are projected to increase 21,5% and 18,9%, respectively.

The shift indicates a strategic move by IT professionals toward flexible and scalable cloud infrastructure.

According to Auvik, these trends collectively paint a picture of a rapidly evolving networking landscape, where technology, security, and efficiency converge.