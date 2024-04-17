AMD expands commercial AI PC portfolio

AMD has announced new products that will expand its commercial mobile and desktop AI PC portfolio, delivering exceptional productivity and premium AI and connectivity experiences to business users.

The new AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series are the most advanced x86 processors built for business laptops and mobile workstations.

In addition, AMD also announced the AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series desktop processor, an AI-enabled desktop processor for business users that is engineered to deliver better performance with low power consumption.

By leveraging the CPU, GPU, and dedicated on-chip neural processing unit (NPU), new Ryzen AI-powered processors provide more dedicated AI processing power than previous generations, with up to 16 dedicated NPU TOPS (trillions of operations per second) and up to 39 total system TOPS.

Commercial PCs equipped with new Ryzen AI-enabled processors will help transform user experience, offering next-gen performance for AI-enabled collaboration, content creation, and data and analytics workloads.

With the addition of AMD PRO technologies, IT managers can unlock enterprise-grade manageability features to simplify IT operations and complete PC deployment faster across the organisation, built-in security features for chip-to-cloud defense from sophisticated attacks, as well as stability, reliability and platform longevity for enterprise software.

“AMD delivers the broadest portfolio of AI technologies to address the needs of the modern business. As we continue to expand our AI PC leadership, we are bringing more power and efficiency to a wide array of desktops and mobile PCs,” says Jack Huynh, senior vice-president and GM: computing and graphics group at AMD.

“Our latest PRO series processors set a new standard for premium computing experiences and help businesses deploy AI capabilities across their PCs with leadership performance and security.”

As enterprise customers seek to deploy AI across their PC fleets, AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series mobile processors offer efficient processing performance for the most intensive business and AI workloads.

The processors boast up to eight high-performance cores, advanced 4nm technology, and “Zen 4” architecture offering up to a combined 30% greater performance for the most demanding mobile workstation applications.

At the top of the stack is the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 8945HS, equipped with eight cores, 16 threads, 24MB of cache, and Radeon 780M graphics. Designed with heavy processing power for resource-intensive applications, in technical computing, multimedia content creation, and discrete graphics, these processors can take on graphically demanding workloads like 3D rendering, video encoding and photo editing.

The new Ryzen PRO 8040 Series mobile processors are expected to be available from OEM partners including HP and Lenovo starting in Q2, 2024.

For business professionals on desktops, AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series processors feature a dedicated AI engine on select desktop processors to power immersive AI experiences with incredible power and efficiency.

With up to eight high-performance “Zen 4” cores on a leading 4nm process, the Ryzen PRO 8000 series set a new standard for speed and power efficiency in daily business operations. Business desktops powered by AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8700G processors provide up to 47% uplift in performance and 3x better graphics performance in select tests compared to Intel Core i7 14700 processor.

Desktops equipped with AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series processors support DDR5 and PCIe 4 for fast data transfer, smoother workflows and quicker access to business-critical applications and data, as well as next-gen connectivity with WiFi 7 available on select models.

Leading the series is the AMD Ryzen 8700G processor, which provides users with eight high-performance cores and 16 threads, 24MB of cache and integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics. In competitive testing, the AMD Ryzen 8700G offered up to 19% better performance12 with less power consumption, providing professionals with the performance needed for every workload.

The new Ryzen PRO 8000 Series Desktop processors are expected to be available in platforms from OEM partners HP and Lenovo, as well as from select channel partners starting in Q2, 2024.

AMD PRO technologies provide users with enterprise-grade manageability features; a recent study by Principled Technologies shows IT managers can deploy AMD-powered laptops up to 41% faster than the competition’s laptops and manage them at scale with cloud-based tools such as Windows Autopilot.

In addition, AMD PRO technologies offers robust, multi-layered security approach embedded directly onto the hardware, on the operating system, and at the system level. With extensive partner support, AMD PRO technologies helps IT decision makers exceed modern security requirements and gives users continuous protection against sophisticated attacks.

In addition, the AMD Ryzen PRO processors have Microsoft Pluton security processor integrated, which provides excellent protection from the chip to the cloud. This helps to safeguard user credentials, identities, personal data, and encryption keys on Windows 11 PCs.

By the end of 2024, over 150 AI-powered ISVs are expected to enable experiences on Ryzen AI. Business users can leverage Ryzen AI to create professional documents, correspondence, and business presentations from just a few bullet points, and summarize and respond to emails, freeing up valuable time during the day. Ryzen AI also enables users with an AI personal assistant to help with coding, collaborate with AI-powered tools, and enhance graphics and video with features such as sharpening and de-noising.