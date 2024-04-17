Application Analyst at Electrolux

Reports To – IT Manager

Functional Area- IT

Division-Sales Area Southern Africa

YourRole

Understand Sage X3 processes in Sales, Purchasing and Distribution (Manufacturing Advantageous)

Fundamental accounting knowledge.

Understand Business processes used in South Africa.

Knowledgeable in Basic report writing (SQL, Crystal reports, SSRS)

Proficient in Microsoft office, SharePoint and OneDrive technologies

Projects from time to Time to improve the Business.

A Typical Day

Good English

Troubleshoot user issues in Sage X3

Troubleshoot User Issue in Office and associated Applications.

Troubleshoot MS teams issues

Move users to SharePoint from Local / Network Folders

WhoYou Are

Minimum Completed High School (Grade 12)

ERP Support Experience

MS Office Support Experience

Keeping you Healthy and Safe

We want you to return home in even better shape than when you started,so we need you to help us do this by making sure you follow a few simple steps. We need you to:

Make sure you take reasonable care for your own health and safety, and

Take reasonable care that what you do (or what you don’t do when you should have) doesn’t affect the health and safety of others, and

Follow reasonable instructions that we might give from time-to-time, such as reporting incidents and hazards, and

Follow policies or procedures, so long as it’s reasonable and we’ve told you about it, and

Attend training that helps you to work safely

Desired Skills:

Sage x3

fundamental accounting

SQL

Crystal Reports

SSRS

Microsoft

SharePoint

one drive

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Manufacturer of international home appliances

