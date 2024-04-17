Application Developer

African Black Candidates Only
Job purpose:
- A developer is required to develop, test, document and implement application/systems using the latest version of dot net. The type of projects include Web API, Blazor, SQL and Azure development. He/she will also be required to do research and help with the implementation of new and existing technologies and best practices.
- He/she will be analysing, designing and developing web, desktop and mobile applications.
- He/she will be testing and debugging of all development projects before deployment.
- He/she will be required to understand and interpreting complex written and verbal technical system functionality specifications.
- To this end he/she will be expected develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
- He/she will also need to work on individual requirements (non-project driven).
- He/she will need to deliver the best possible quality of work.
- He/she will be required to upgrade development skills through continuous training(formal/informal).
Qualifications:
- Grade 12.
- Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent
Experience:
- 2+ years’ experience in the Information Systems industry.
- Worked on multiple development projects using Microsoft dot net technologies.
- Specific experience in creating web application using blazer, mobile app using Zamari or MAUI and creating web API’s.
- Azure exposure and specifically using MSAL to authenticate using Azure Active Directory.
- Experience with SQL Server and SQL development.
- Exposure to, if not direct experience with, IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.
Competencies:
Knowledge
Technology:
- Microsoft dot net (c#, Web API, Blazor MAUI)
- SQL Server Development
- Microsoft Azure
- HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript
Skills:
- Broad knowledge of hardware and software
- Ability to learn quickly
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- High level of personal integrity and ethics
African Black Candidates Only
Job purpose:
- A developer is required to develop, test, document and implement application/systems using the latest version of dot net. The type of projects include Web API, Blazor, SQL and Azure development. He/she will also be required to do research and help with the implementation of new and existing technologies and best practices.
- He/she will be analysing, designing and developing web, desktop and mobile applications.
- He/she will be testing and debugging of all development projects before deployment.
- He/she will be required to understand and interpreting complex written and verbal technical system functionality specifications.
- To this end he/she will be expected develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
- He/she will also need to work on individual requirements (non-project driven).
- He/she will need to deliver the best possible quality of work.
- He/she will be required to upgrade development skills through continuous training(formal/informal).
Qualifications:
- Grade 12.
- Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent
Experience:
- 2+ years’ experience in the Information Systems industry.
- Worked on multiple development projects using Microsoft dot net technologies.
- Specific experience in creating web application using blazer, mobile app using Zamari or MAUI and creating web API’s.
- Azure exposure and specifically using MSAL to authenticate using Azure Active Directory.
- Experience with SQL Server and SQL development.
- Exposure to, if not direct experience with, IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.
Competencies:
Knowledge
Technology:
- Microsoft dot net (c#, Web API, Blazor MAUI)
- SQL Server Development
- Microsoft Azure
- HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript
Skills:
- Broad knowledge of hardware and software
- Ability to learn quickly
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- High level of personal integrity and ethics
Desired Skills:
- • Microsoft dot net (c#
- Web API
- Blazor MAUI)
- • SQL Server Development
- • Microsoft Azure
- • HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript
- • Broad knowledge of hardware and software
- • Good verbal and written communication skills