Application Developer – Gauteng Gauteng

Are you looking to grow in one of the leading B2B services, trading and distribution companies?
Then this on site role is for you!
My client is looking for a Application Developer to develop, test, document and implement application/systems using the latest version of .Net
- B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent
- C#, Web API
- Blazor
- MAUI
- Xamarin
- SQL Server Development
- Microsoft Azure.
- HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript
- Exposure with IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.
Must be South African
Must be willing to work in office 5 days a week
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- Blazor
- Xamarin
- Azure
- SQL
- Maui
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident and 13th Cheque