Application Developer – Gauteng Gauteng

Are you looking to grow in one of the leading B2B services, trading and distribution companies?

Then this on site role is for you!

My client is looking for a Application Developer to develop, test, document and implement application/systems using the latest version of .Net

B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent

C#, Web API

Blazor

MAUI

Xamarin

SQL Server Development

Microsoft Azure.

HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript

Exposure with IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.

Must be South African

Must be willing to work in office 5 days a week

Desired Skills:

.NET

Blazor

Xamarin

Azure

SQL

Maui

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident and 13th Cheque

