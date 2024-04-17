BDO in strategic partnership with SysAid

Accounting and auditor firm BDO South Africa has partnered with IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions provider SysAid, to bring SysAid Copilot to it customers.

“BDO has a firm focus to invest in capabilities that enhance productivity and optimise operating efficiencies which elevate our clients’ business propositions,” says Khaya Mbanga, head of digital advisory at BDO South Africa. “Our partnership with SysAid will go a long way to bring value to our clients through AI-powered IT service management.”

SysAid Copilot is designed to simplify IT service management by providing proactive monitoring, automated workflows, and real-time insights. Its advanced capabilities enable organisations to identify and resolve IT issues swiftly, minimise downtime, and enhance the service experience across the board from end-users to agents.

The AI Chatbot for End Users delivers 24/7 conversational self-service through generative AI (GenAI) that uses organisational data and verified external sources to help employees resolve issues.

While admins retain control via the Monitor and Fine-Tune feature, Guardrails establish clear rules for AI Chatbot usage, safeguarding data privacy and compliance standards.

AI Intelligent Categorisation, configurable through an escalation rule, reduces ticket categorisation errors by about 40%, while AI Case Summarisation provides real-time insights into ticket content and employee sentiment, and AI Emotion enhances overall service efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with BDO as we drive AI-powered transformation in the vibrant South African market, further bolstering SysAid’s global expansion,” says Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. “Our release of SysAid Copilot in January this year has triggered incredible business momentum, a testament to the demand for innovative solutions and a transformation in IT Service Management.

“With a significant client base in this region, our decision to establish a local presence underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional support and orchestrating service management across enterprises with generative AI, empowering staff to focus on value-driven tasks, and advancing organisational productivity.”