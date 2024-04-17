Commvault acquires Appranix

Commvault has announced the acquisition of Appranix, a cloud cyber resilience company.

According to Statista, the average downtime after a ransomware attack is 24 days. Commvault is helping customers reduce downtime by recovering data rapidly via automation and next-generation cleanroom offerings. But fast data recovery is only part of the equation.

There are dependencies that are necessary to rebuild critical cloud applications, the data those applications rely on, and the cloud infrastructure that runs it all. Dependencies include networking, DNS configuration, application load balancing, security group access, and much more.

Appranix automates all of this and can reduce the time it takes to rebuild from days or weeks to, in some cases, hours or minutes.

“We are taking resilience to the next level by marrying Commvault’s extensive risk, readiness, and recovery capabilities with Appranix’s next-generation cloud-native rebuild capabilities,” says Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Commvault. “We are delighted to welcome Appranix to the Commvault family.”

Govind Rangasamy, Appranix founder and CEO, adds: “Joining the Commvault family is a thrilling and natural next step for Appranix as we jointly change the market. We share a common vision to go beyond traditional backups and disaster recovery. Our combined technologies will offer comprehensive, unmatched resilience capabilities for businesses globally.”