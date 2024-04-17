Controls Software Engineer

They must have experience in Python, Git, Test-Driven Development, Test Automation & Continuous Integration. They should have or be willing to acquire experience in the TANGO toolkit including TANGO device development and client-side tools, understanding of Interferometry techniques, C++, Docker, Kubernetes, Gherkin, Behaviour Driven Development & practical experience configuring instrumentation and commissioning control systems and parts of scientific instruments.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Assist in systems engineering Documentation refinement
- Support users, operators, as well as the implementation of releases, system changes and fixes.
- Establish and maintain working relationships with members of other teams within the organisation.
- Work with other Software Team members to respond to inter-team issues.
- Manage relationships with mentors and senior engineers such that there is a learning relationship from their experience or expertise
- Participate in project management and activity management activities.
- Attend relevant training/courses to gain experience and improved knowledge.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:
- BTech/BEng/ MTech/ MEng/PHD in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualifications.
Experience:
- BTech in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 6 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems
- BEng/ MTech in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 4 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems
- MEng in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 3 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems
- PHD in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 1 year relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems
- Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of projects in Python or C/C++.
Desired Skills:
- • Risk management
- • IT systems architecture
- TANGO