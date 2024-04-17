Controls Software Engineer

They must have experience in Python, Git, Test-Driven Development, Test Automation & Continuous Integration. They should have or be willing to acquire experience in the TANGO toolkit including TANGO device development and client-side tools, understanding of Interferometry techniques, C++, Docker, Kubernetes, Gherkin, Behaviour Driven Development & practical experience configuring instrumentation and commissioning control systems and parts of scientific instruments.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Assist in systems engineering Documentation refinement

Support users, operators, as well as the implementation of releases, system changes and fixes.

Establish and maintain working relationships with members of other teams within the organisation.

Work with other Software Team members to respond to inter-team issues.

Manage relationships with mentors and senior engineers such that there is a learning relationship from their experience or expertise

Participate in project management and activity management activities.

Attend relevant training/courses to gain experience and improved knowledge.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:

BTech/BEng/ MTech/ MEng/PHD in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualifications.

Experience:

BTech in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 6 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems

BEng/ MTech in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 4 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems

MEng in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 3 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems

PHD in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 1 year relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems

Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of projects in Python or C/C++.

Desired Skills:

• Risk management

• IT systems architecture

TANGO

