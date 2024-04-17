Data Manager (Wits ILTBRU) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Main purpose of the job:
- Coordinate the data processing and management activities of research projects such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data capturing, and providing analysis output and data quality control
Location:
- Jose Pearson TB Hospital, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth)
Key performance areas:
- Development of research material (source documents, databases, data management tools)as indicated by the research project in cooperation with research staff and collaborators
- Assist in the implementation of data management work plans
- Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related SOPs
- Quality assures all data in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs
- Liaising with the Quality Assurance Department (trend reporting and developing tools to improve quality)
- Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects
- Checking of Data Management Centre websites for updates on appendices, memo letters, and protocol-specific instructions, data management updates
- Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required
- Management and maintenance of research material (source documents; CRFs; and other materials as required)
- Participate in and represent the data management team at meetings as required
- Tracking of Data mistakes by Data Capturer/Study Coordinator
- Quality checking CRFs before data entry and documentation of mistakes
- Raise and resolve data queries with Data Capturers and/or clinic
- Provide support to relevant project staff and support them in the use of statistical software
- Distribution and answering of queries in cooperation with study coordinators or other research staff
- Query Management
- Setting up Patient visit schedules
- Maintenance of schedules
- Import and export data between data management software programs
- Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes
- Training and instructing new data capturing to staff on data entry forms
- Instructing data captures on data entry system handling and research material
- Assisting data capturers and data Coordinators with data entry questions and error resolution
- Line management of the Data Management Team
- Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
- Verification of enrolment criteria of prospective subjects
- Capture enrolment of participants into the relevant randomizing system
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.
Required minimum education and training:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Life/Health Sciences
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum 5 years of experience in data management, analysis, and reporting
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Experience in a clinical trial or research environment will be an advantage
- Good Clinical Practice
- Good administrative skills are required together with advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and good working knowledge of database packages like Medidata Rave, Open Clinica, REDCap, and similar
- Able to work to deadlines
- Demonstrated data-capturing speed and accuracy
- Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be maintained at all times
- Sound interpersonal and communication skills
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 23 April 2024.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Computing
- Data
- Healthcare
- Medical
About The Employer:
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities to assist with the management thereof.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution