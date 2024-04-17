Data Manager (Wits ILTBRU)

Main purpose of the job:

Coordinate the data processing and management activities of research projects such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data capturing, and providing analysis output and data quality control

Location:

Jose Pearson TB Hospital, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth)

Key performance areas:

Development of research material (source documents, databases, data management tools)as indicated by the research project in cooperation with research staff and collaborators

Assist in the implementation of data management work plans

Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related SOPs

Quality assures all data in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs

Liaising with the Quality Assurance Department (trend reporting and developing tools to improve quality)

Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects

Checking of Data Management Centre websites for updates on appendices, memo letters, and protocol-specific instructions, data management updates

Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required

Management and maintenance of research material (source documents; CRFs; and other materials as required)

Participate in and represent the data management team at meetings as required

Tracking of Data mistakes by Data Capturer/Study Coordinator

Quality checking CRFs before data entry and documentation of mistakes

Raise and resolve data queries with Data Capturers and/or clinic

Provide support to relevant project staff and support them in the use of statistical software

Distribution and answering of queries in cooperation with study coordinators or other research staff

Query Management

Setting up Patient visit schedules

Maintenance of schedules

Import and export data between data management software programs

Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes

Training and instructing new data capturing to staff on data entry forms

Instructing data captures on data entry system handling and research material

Assisting data capturers and data Coordinators with data entry questions and error resolution

Line management of the Data Management Team

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Verification of enrolment criteria of prospective subjects

Capture enrolment of participants into the relevant randomizing system

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s Degree in Life/Health Sciences

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years of experience in data management, analysis, and reporting

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience in a clinical trial or research environment will be an advantage

Good Clinical Practice

Good administrative skills are required together with advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and good working knowledge of database packages like Medidata Rave, Open Clinica, REDCap, and similar

Able to work to deadlines

Demonstrated data-capturing speed and accuracy

Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be maintained at all times

Sound interpersonal and communication skills

Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 23 April 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computing

Data

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities to assist with the management thereof.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

