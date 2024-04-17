Developer/IT Solutions Architect – Gauteng Edenvale

developer is required to develop, test, document and implement application/systems using the latest version of dot net. The type of projects include Web API, Blazor, SQL and Azure development. He/she will also be required to do research and help with the implementation of new and existing technologies and best practices. analysing, designing and developing web, desktop and mobile applications. Testing and debugging of all development projects before deployement.

Required to understand and interpreting complex written and verbal technical system functionality [URL Removed] technical and user documentation and [URL Removed] on individual requirements (non-project driven). Deliver the best possible quality of work. Upgrade development skills through continuous training(formal/informal).

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent

2+ years experience in the Information Systems industry

Worked on multiple development projects using Microsoft dot net technologies.

Specific experience in creating web application using blazor, mobile app using Zamarin or MAUI and creating web api’s.

Azure exposure and specifically using MSAL to authenticate using Azure Active Directory.

Experience with SQL Server and SQL development.

Exposure to, if not direct experience with, IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.

DUTIES:

Design and develop software applications that is, robust and maintainable.

Must document business rules and key technical decisions during development.

Be able to research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing applications

Analyse, diagnose and resolve application/system errors.

Analyse, design and develop applications from provided requirements

Continuous consultation with colleagues concerning enhancements and development of applications

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

