Information Security Officer – Gauteng Edendale

Job Specification: Information Security Officer
Responsibilities:
– Develop, implement, and maintain information security policies, procedures, and standards.
– Conduct risk assessments, handle security incidents, and coordinate investigations.
– Oversee security measures for systems, networks, and data.
– Ensure compliance with security regulations and perform audits.
– Lead incident response and recovery efforts.
– Provide training on security best practices and raise awareness.
– Assess and manage third-party vendor security.
Qualifications:
– 3-5 years of IT experience.
– Microsoft Azure certifications (Az-900, SC-900, AZ-104).
– CompTIA Certifications (N+, Sec+).
– Strong technical and business understanding.
– Excellent leadership, analytical, and communication skills.
– Attention to detail, proactive mindset, and ethical integrity.
– Endpoint security support experience.
Advantageous:
– Knowledge of network technologies, Cloud technologies, firewalls, OS (Windows & Linux).
– Power BI Knowledge.
The Information Security Officer plays a critical role in establishing and maintaining a comprehensive information security program. They ensure the protection of information assets, advise senior leadership, and manage security risks.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- OS
- Azure
- Cloud Technologies
- Information Security Risk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Retail
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client is a diversified (non-manufacturing) business in the automotive sector with unrivalled scale and scope in South Africa, and a selected international presence mainly in the United Kingdom and Australia and a limited presence in South East Asia, and Southern and East Africa