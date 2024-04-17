Information Security Officer – Gauteng Edendale

Job Specification: Information Security Officer

Responsibilities:

– Develop, implement, and maintain information security policies, procedures, and standards.

– Conduct risk assessments, handle security incidents, and coordinate investigations.

– Oversee security measures for systems, networks, and data.

– Ensure compliance with security regulations and perform audits.

– Lead incident response and recovery efforts.

– Provide training on security best practices and raise awareness.

– Assess and manage third-party vendor security.

Qualifications:

– 3-5 years of IT experience.

– Microsoft Azure certifications (Az-900, SC-900, AZ-104).

– CompTIA Certifications (N+, Sec+).

– Strong technical and business understanding.

– Excellent leadership, analytical, and communication skills.

– Attention to detail, proactive mindset, and ethical integrity.

– Endpoint security support experience.

Advantageous:

– Knowledge of network technologies, Cloud technologies, firewalls, OS (Windows & Linux).

– Power BI Knowledge.

The Information Security Officer plays a critical role in establishing and maintaining a comprehensive information security program. They ensure the protection of information assets, advise senior leadership, and manage security risks.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is a diversified (non-manufacturing) business in the automotive sector with unrivalled scale and scope in South Africa, and a selected international presence mainly in the United Kingdom and Australia and a limited presence in South East Asia, and Southern and East Africa

