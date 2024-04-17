IT Administrator

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking an experienced IT Administrator to join their team. As an IT Administrator, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining the company’s IT systems and infrastructure. This role requires a strong technical background, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to work collaboratively with other team members

Requirements:

Suitable qualification in Information Technology



3+ years of experience in IT support



Strong knowledge of Windows Server, Windows desktop, Mac Desktop, Office365, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft BI/Forms/Admin, Syspro an Advantage, SQL, Apple, Google Cloud, Office Automation, Mimecast and/or Defender, and Sharepoint



Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills



Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Benefits:

Negotiable salary

Desired Skills:

