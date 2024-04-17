IT Service Delivery Manager – Gauteng Benoni

YourRole

The IT Senior Analyst ZA main role is to assist with ensuring proper IT operations so that the Manufacturing plant can remain operating at full capacity and that end users can accomplish business tasks. This includes resolving network issues, configuring operating systems and using remote desktop connections to provide immediate support.

To support the factory a hand-on approach to troubleshooting and planning is required to work the non IT technical teams to ensure issues are resolved quickly and changes are executed in a planned and timely manner.

For end user support, using email and chat applications to give clients quick answers to simple IT issues. For more complex problems that require nuanced instruction, the IT Technical Support Engineer will contact end-users via phone or in person and/or provide clear, written instructions and technical manuals.

ATypical Day

Install and configure computer hardware operating systems and applications

Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks

Talk to staff or clients through a series of actions, either face-to-face or over the phone, to help set up systems or resolve issues

Troubleshoot system and network problems, diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults

Replace parts as required

Provide support, including procedural documentation and relevant reports.

Follow diagrams and written instructions to repair a fault or set up a system.

Support the roll-out of new applications.

Set up new users’ accounts and profiles and deal with password issues.

Respond within agreed time limits to call-outs.

Work continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate).

Following standard procedures for proper escalation of unresolved issues to the appropriate teams.

Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers.

Ensure all issues are properly logged.

Prioritize and manage many open cases at one time.

Rapidly establish a good working relationship with customers.

In this role, you will be dealing with Internal customers. You should beconfident in dealing with all levels of management

We encourage open communication at all levels and put emphasis indealing with our customers as well as colleagues with integrity andrespect. You will be working in Benoni on regular working hours andmay be required to travel to other sites.

WhoYou Are:

Someone with distinctive troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Experienced with IT in manufacturing or similar industrial situations.

Intermediate knowledge of Windows Virtual Machines

Advanced knowledge of Windows Server 2016 and above and Active Directory

Knowledge of ITSM processes (ITIL esp. change / Incident)

Advanced analytical skills and attention to detail

Proven ability to quickly learn new technologies, processes, and procedures

Have the ability to work as an effective and contributing team member

Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal.

Work on projects aside to the day to day operations

Excellent verbal and written communication skills & client service skills

Professional image with the ability to form good partner relationships across functions

Different roles & responsibilities may be assigned to this position according to changes in the supported business area.

EDUCATION

BS degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or relevant field

English Fluency both written and verbal

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues

Microsoft certification in (MCSE), (MOS), Linux, Cisco or similar technologies.

General networking TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS (CCNA certified is preferred).

EXPERIENCE

Proven 5-10 years work experience in IT Lead, Technical Support, Desktop Support Engineer, or similar role in an Enterprise environment. Experience supporting a manufacturing or industrial environment would be a distinct advantage

Desired Skills:

Troubleshooting

Service Transition

Service Delivery

IT service

Managing Staff

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A international brand manufacturer of household appliances.

