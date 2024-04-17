IT Support Engineer

Apr 17, 2024

Responsible for 1st line hardware and software Helpdesk support as well as provide user support in accordance with company policies and procedures.
REQUIREMENTS:

  • A+/N+, MCSE or equivalent certification will be an advantage.
  • Minimum of 2 year’s appropriate experience
  • Driver’s license and own transportation – incumbent will be based in the office during working hours, but travelling between the Western Cape sites.
Skills:

  • General PC support.
  • Server hardware support.
  • General LAN / WLAN / WAN support.
  • Understanding of structured cabling.
  • VOIP support
  • Windows Desktop Operating Systems.
  • Microsoft Office365 support.
  • Windows Server.

DUTIES:
Technical Support

  • Provide technical assistance and support for incoming queries and issues related to computer systems, software, and hardware.
  • Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues, including network connectivity, printing, LAN, and email problems.
  • Install, configure, and maintain computer systems, software applications, and peripheral devices.
  • Set up and deploy workstations, laptops, mobile devices, and other IT equipment for new employees.
  • Conduct system upgrades, patches, and backups in accordance with IT policies and procedures.
  • Support on VOIP switchboard system.

Customer Service

  • Deliver exceptional customer service and support to end-users, ensuring timely resolution of IT-related issues.
  • Respond promptly to service requests and provide regular updates to users on the status of their inquiries or problems.
  • Communicate technical information clearly and effectively to non-technical users, offering guidance and instructions as needed.
  • Empathize with users’ concerns and demonstrate patience and professionalism in addressing their needs and questions.

System Administration

  • Assist with system administration tasks, such as user account management, permissions, and group policies.
  • Monitor system performance, security, and availability, and take proactive measures to address any issues or vulnerabilities.
  • Collaborate with other IT team members to implement and maintain IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, and cloud services.

Training

  • Provide training and guidance to end-users on IT tools, applications, and best practices to improve their technical skills and productivity.
  • Participate in IT workshops, webinars, or training sessions on IT-related topics, such as cybersecurity awareness and software usage.
  • Stay current with industry trends, technologies, and certifications to enhance professional development and expertise.

