IT Support Engineer

Responsible for 1st line hardware and software Helpdesk support as well as provide user support in accordance with company policies and procedures.
REQUIREMENTS:
- A+/N+, MCSE or equivalent certification will be an advantage.
- Minimum of 2 year’s appropriate experience
- Driver’s license and own transportation – incumbent will be based in the office during working hours, but travelling between the Western Cape sites.
- 2-3 years in a similar role
Skills:
- General PC support.
- Server hardware support.
- General LAN / WLAN / WAN support.
- Understanding of structured cabling.
- VOIP support
- Windows Desktop Operating Systems.
- Microsoft Office365 support.
- Windows Server.
DUTIES:
Technical Support
- Provide technical assistance and support for incoming queries and issues related to computer systems, software, and hardware.
- Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues, including network connectivity, printing, LAN, and email problems.
- Install, configure, and maintain computer systems, software applications, and peripheral devices.
- Set up and deploy workstations, laptops, mobile devices, and other IT equipment for new employees.
- Conduct system upgrades, patches, and backups in accordance with IT policies and procedures.
- Support on VOIP switchboard system.
Customer Service
- Deliver exceptional customer service and support to end-users, ensuring timely resolution of IT-related issues.
- Respond promptly to service requests and provide regular updates to users on the status of their inquiries or problems.
- Communicate technical information clearly and effectively to non-technical users, offering guidance and instructions as needed.
- Empathize with users’ concerns and demonstrate patience and professionalism in addressing their needs and questions.
System Administration
- Assist with system administration tasks, such as user account management, permissions, and group policies.
- Monitor system performance, security, and availability, and take proactive measures to address any issues or vulnerabilities.
- Collaborate with other IT team members to implement and maintain IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, and cloud services.
Training
- Provide training and guidance to end-users on IT tools, applications, and best practices to improve their technical skills and productivity.
- Participate in IT workshops, webinars, or training sessions on IT-related topics, such as cybersecurity awareness and software usage.
- Stay current with industry trends, technologies, and certifications to enhance professional development and expertise.
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- IT management
- IT Support Engineer