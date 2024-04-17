IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsible for 1st line hardware and software Helpdesk support as well as provide user support in accordance with company policies and procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

A+/N+, MCSE or equivalent certification will be an advantage.

Minimum of 2 year’s appropriate experience

Driver’s license and own transportation – incumbent will be based in the office during working hours, but travelling between the Western Cape sites.

2-3 years in a similar role

Skills:

General PC support.

Server hardware support.

General LAN / WLAN / WAN support.

Understanding of structured cabling.

VOIP support

Windows Desktop Operating Systems.

Microsoft Office365 support.

Windows Server.

DUTIES:

Technical Support

Provide technical assistance and support for incoming queries and issues related to computer systems, software, and hardware.

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues, including network connectivity, printing, LAN, and email problems.

Install, configure, and maintain computer systems, software applications, and peripheral devices.

Set up and deploy workstations, laptops, mobile devices, and other IT equipment for new employees.

Conduct system upgrades, patches, and backups in accordance with IT policies and procedures.

Support on VOIP switchboard system.

Customer Service

Deliver exceptional customer service and support to end-users, ensuring timely resolution of IT-related issues.

Respond promptly to service requests and provide regular updates to users on the status of their inquiries or problems.

Communicate technical information clearly and effectively to non-technical users, offering guidance and instructions as needed.

Empathize with users’ concerns and demonstrate patience and professionalism in addressing their needs and questions.

System Administration

Assist with system administration tasks, such as user account management, permissions, and group policies.

Monitor system performance, security, and availability, and take proactive measures to address any issues or vulnerabilities.

Collaborate with other IT team members to implement and maintain IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, and cloud services.

Training

Provide training and guidance to end-users on IT tools, applications, and best practices to improve their technical skills and productivity.

Participate in IT workshops, webinars, or training sessions on IT-related topics, such as cybersecurity awareness and software usage.

Stay current with industry trends, technologies, and certifications to enhance professional development and expertise.

