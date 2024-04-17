Java Developer

Are you passionate about driving innovation in the motor industry and possess 6+ years’ experience in CI/CD? Our client invites you to join their dynamic team.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Understand and document business requirements, creating AS-IS and TO-BE documents, obtaining user sign-off.

Proactively propose solutions to enhance support for new business processes.

Execute changes through configuration, collaborating with consultants from other modules for integration requirements.

Prepare test data and documentation, conduct unit tests, regression tests, and system integration security tests.

Develop user manuals and provide training to business process owners.

Plan go-live milestones, migration, cutover, and post Go-Live support activities.

Engage with clients through meetings, calls, and emails.

Support troubleshooting, resolution, and closure of production support tickets within defined SLAs.

Design user interface transactional solutions and analyze end-user authorization roles.

Update and maintain documentation for system functionality changes.

Adhere to Agile methodology, attend team meetings, and utilize Agile Tool Chain daily,

SKILLS

Strong understanding of multithreaded concepts and database optimization.

Experience in API and performance testing.

Proficiency in Typescript, REST, OData, GraphQL

ESB integration (IIB, Tibco, Oracle Fusion, MQS)

Docker/AWS, Kubernetes/AWS, Git (Bitbucket, SVN), IoC/Dependency Injection, Jira, Confluence

Micro Services, JAVA/Spring Boot, JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS/Angular/NodeJS), HTML5, CSS3

Relevant IT/Business degree or equivalent experience.

Familiarity with SQL (Oracle, Postgres) and Test-Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire).

Desired Skills:

Jira

Kubernetes

Springboot

API

Java

Configuration

Integration

