Java Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Apr 17, 2024

Are you passionate about driving innovation in the motor industry and possess 6+ years’ experience in CI/CD? Our client invites you to join their dynamic team.
RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Understand and document business requirements, creating AS-IS and TO-BE documents, obtaining user sign-off.
  • Proactively propose solutions to enhance support for new business processes.
  • Execute changes through configuration, collaborating with consultants from other modules for integration requirements.
  • Prepare test data and documentation, conduct unit tests, regression tests, and system integration security tests.
  • Develop user manuals and provide training to business process owners.
  • Plan go-live milestones, migration, cutover, and post Go-Live support activities.
  • Engage with clients through meetings, calls, and emails.
  • Support troubleshooting, resolution, and closure of production support tickets within defined SLAs.
  • Design user interface transactional solutions and analyze end-user authorization roles.
  • Update and maintain documentation for system functionality changes.
  • Adhere to Agile methodology, attend team meetings, and utilize Agile Tool Chain daily,

SKILLS

  • Strong understanding of multithreaded concepts and database optimization.
  • Experience in API and performance testing.
  • Proficiency in Typescript, REST, OData, GraphQL
  • ESB integration (IIB, Tibco, Oracle Fusion, MQS)
  • Docker/AWS, Kubernetes/AWS, Git (Bitbucket, SVN), IoC/Dependency Injection, Jira, Confluence
  • Micro Services, JAVA/Spring Boot, JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS/Angular/NodeJS), HTML5, CSS3
  • Relevant IT/Business degree or equivalent experience.
  • Familiarity with SQL (Oracle, Postgres) and Test-Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire).

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Kubernetes
  • Springboot
  • API
  • Java
  • Configuration
  • Integration

