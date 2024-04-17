Java Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Are you passionate about driving innovation in the motor industry and possess 6+ years’ experience in CI/CD? Our client invites you to join their dynamic team.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Understand and document business requirements, creating AS-IS and TO-BE documents, obtaining user sign-off.
- Proactively propose solutions to enhance support for new business processes.
- Execute changes through configuration, collaborating with consultants from other modules for integration requirements.
- Prepare test data and documentation, conduct unit tests, regression tests, and system integration security tests.
- Develop user manuals and provide training to business process owners.
- Plan go-live milestones, migration, cutover, and post Go-Live support activities.
- Engage with clients through meetings, calls, and emails.
- Support troubleshooting, resolution, and closure of production support tickets within defined SLAs.
- Design user interface transactional solutions and analyze end-user authorization roles.
- Update and maintain documentation for system functionality changes.
- Adhere to Agile methodology, attend team meetings, and utilize Agile Tool Chain daily,
SKILLS
- Strong understanding of multithreaded concepts and database optimization.
- Experience in API and performance testing.
- Proficiency in Typescript, REST, OData, GraphQL
- ESB integration (IIB, Tibco, Oracle Fusion, MQS)
- Docker/AWS, Kubernetes/AWS, Git (Bitbucket, SVN), IoC/Dependency Injection, Jira, Confluence
- Micro Services, JAVA/Spring Boot, JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS/Angular/NodeJS), HTML5, CSS3
- Relevant IT/Business degree or equivalent experience.
- Familiarity with SQL (Oracle, Postgres) and Test-Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire).
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Kubernetes
- Springboot
- API
- Java
- Configuration
- Integration