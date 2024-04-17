JavaScript Full Stack Developer (Advanced) 1991 TT

Design, Development and maintenance on platform/application

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Provide Technical guidance & mentorship

Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability

Active participation in Agile ceremonies

Deployments/ Releases

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

Minimum 4 years of IT experience

Minimum of 2 years TypeScript / JavaScript

Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

Minimum of 1 years AWS experience

Essential Skills Requirements:

Essential skills required in sequence of importance:

AWS ECS, Lambda experience

TypeScript / JavaScript

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

React, Typescript and backend development

Mongo

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Redis

GraphQL

Docker, Docker Compose

Antd

GitHub / Bitbucket

Desired Skills:

AWS ECS

Lambda experience

TypeScript / JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position