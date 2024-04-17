JavaScript Full Stack Developer (Advanced) 1991 TT

Design, Development and maintenance on platform/application
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Compiling of user and operational manuals
Provide Technical guidance & mentorship
Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability
Active participation in Agile ceremonies
Deployments/ Releases
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
Minimum 4 years of IT experience
Minimum of 2 years TypeScript / JavaScript
Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
Minimum of 1 years AWS experience
Essential Skills Requirements:
Essential skills required in sequence of importance:
AWS ECS, Lambda experience
TypeScript / JavaScript
Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
React, Typescript and backend development
Mongo
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Redis
GraphQL
Docker, Docker Compose
Antd
GitHub / Bitbucket
Desired Skills:
- AWS ECS
- Lambda experience
- TypeScript / JavaScript