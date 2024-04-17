Junior IT Technician

NEW VACANCY ALERT

A client within the IT sector, situated in East London, is presently seeking to hire a Junior IT Technician.

Awesome opportunity for a junior IT technician to build a career.

Requirements:

Matric minimum

Must have valid driver's license and reliable transport

. Good client skills

Willing to work after hours

Good team building skills

High work ethic

Have the highest integrity

Must have valid drivers license

Willing to expand in the work environment

The basic knowledge in reloading Windows software and troubleshooting desktop and laptop hardware related issues.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

desktop

IT

technician

hardware

software

troubleshooting

LAN

