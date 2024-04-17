Kagiso Trust hackathon bears fruit for municipalities

A Web-based solution to improve data management in local government will undergo further development after being conceived by the winning team at a Kagiso Trust hackathon.

A team of young coders dubbed Mzansi Innovators shared a R20 000 prize for their solution which addresses several challenges municipalities face when it comes to understanding the people living within their boundaries and improving targeted delivery of services.

The winning team’s work, completed during a two-day hackathon hosted by the Empire Partner Foundation (EPF), will form the foundation for the next phase of development at the EPF Innovation Campus (IC).

Thirty-eight coders and community stakeholders took part in the recent weekend hackathon. They were divided into teams and asked to work on a data management solution to support municipal policy development and decision-making. A key objective was to improve the identification of vulnerable families in need of support.

“A lack of data-driven decision-making is hampering municipal viability, service delivery, and socioeconomic development at a community level,” says Zanele Mabaso, head of policy development at Kagiso Trust.

“We wanted participants in the hackathon to come up with a tech-centric product that will enable communities to access municipal services while simultaneously providing municipalities with the best opportunity for success,” he adds.

Mabaso says the hackers began by identifying the gaps in data on marginalised communities, then proposed solutions to help vulnerable families participate more effectively in local socioeconomic development by engaging with the municipality.

The winning team of seven designed a Web-based solution to:

* Automate data collection to enable swift identification of vulnerable families, facilitating targeted support and efficient disaster management interventions.

* Establish a central jobseeker database to match skills with employment opportunities and promote skills development initiatives.

* Streamline the registration process for indigent individuals ensuring they receive timely access to essential services and support.

* Address gaps in key policies including indigent management, data management, disaster management, local economic development, food security, and community engagement.

As it further develops the winning solution, the EPF IC will collaborate with Kagiso Trust to navigate potential difficulties and explore implementation options.

“By incorporating market research data and insights from industry experts, institutions and organisations, EPF IC aims to ensure the solution’s relevance and effectiveness in addressing real-world challenges,” says EPF CEO Joanna Govender. “Their guidance and expertise will play a crucial role in shaping our solution and ensuring that it meets the needs of our target communities.

“We firmly believe that the impact of the hackathon will be felt far beyond its conclusion making a tangible difference in data collection and management, along with other solutions to local government challenges. EPF looks forward to further developing a complete, sustainable, and holistic solution for Kagiso Trust.”

Hackathon participants – 17 women and 21 men – were supported by mentors from the information technology, media, and government sectors as well as the EPF network.

“Encouraging effective team dynamics was crucial for fostering collaboration and creativity,” says Mabaso. “The success of the hackathon was greatly influenced by the diverse perspectives brought by participants from different backgrounds.

“The event also underscored the boundless potential that resides within our community and serves as a testament to the transformative power of innovation,” he adds. “The winning solution not only demonstrated ingenuity and practicality, but also showcased a remarkable potential for real-world impact. We are confident that it will contribute to meaningful improvements in local governance and community development.”

Members of the winning team were Yankho Saliji, Tshepo Comfort, Calistas Mlilo, Kyle Ndlovu, Nhlanhla Nkala, Hoto Ramphisa, and Osca Kholopha.

Hackathon judges included David Saki and Keshwin Naidoo from the South African Local Government Association; Faith Kotsedi from the National Credit Regulator; Themba Mola, chief operations officer at Kagiso Trust; Vijay Valla, director of youth enterprise development at the Department of Trade Industry; Mapitso Kgowana from Tshwane University of Technology; Kagiso Kgomane from For the Youth by the Youth; Tshepiso Mpele from Earthly Intelligence; Puseletso Maile from African Monitor; Obakeng Hlatshwayo from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research; and Nkateko Maluleke of Open Mic Productions.