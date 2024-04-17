Microsoft, Google top list for Q1 phishing attacks

Check Point Research has released its latest Brand Phishing Ranking for Q1 2024, highlighting the brands most frequently imitated by cybercriminals in their attempts to deceive individuals and steal personal information or payment credentials.

In the first quarter of 2024 Microsoft continued to be the most imitated brand in phishing attacks, accounting for a staggering 38% of all brand phishing attempts. Google made a modest advance to the second spot, capturing 11% of attempted brand phishing attacks – up slightly from its previous third-place position. Similarly, LinkedIn also saw a rise to third place with 11% of such attempts, marking a notable increase from the previous quarter.

Furthermore, Airbnb made a significant advancement to the 10th position, marking its entry into the top brands list for the first time. This impressive climb is likely influenced by the Easter season, a period associated with increased travel and holiday bookings. The seasonal surge in vacation planning could have amplified Airbnb’s visibility and appeal, particularly among travelers seeking unique accommodations.

The Technology sector remained unchanged as the most impersonated industry in brand phishing followed by Social Networks and Banking. The technology brands lead in phishing attacks likely due to their widespread usage in corporate and remote work environments making them a lucrative entry point into company assets. In many cases they are used with the employee’s internal credentials and their exposure poses an even larger risk than the disclosure of an individual’s personal details used in social media, shipping, or banking platforms.

Omer Dembinsky, Data Group Manager at Check Point Software, emphasized the persistent threat of phishing attacks, stating, “In light of the persistent threat posed by brand impersonation it is imperative for users to maintain a heightened level of vigilance and exercise caution when engaging with emails or messages purportedly from trusted brands,” says Omer Dembinsky, data group manager at Check Point Software. “By remaining vigilant and adopting proactive cybersecurity practices, individuals can mitigate the risk of falling victim to cybercriminal tactics.”

The top Phishing Brands for Q1 2024 were:

* Microsoft (38%)

* Google (11%)

* LinkedIn (11%)

* Apple (5%)

* DHL (5%)

* Amazon (3%)

* Facebook (2%)

* Roblox (2%)

* Wells Fargo (2%)

* Airbnb (1%)