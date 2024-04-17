Network Analyst at Electrolux – Gauteng East Rand

Reports to Operational Manager –
IT Employee Experience Lead ZA
Functional Area – IT
Division- IT
YourRole
TheTechnical Support Engineer main role is to ensure proper IT operations so that end users can accomplish business tasks. This includes resolving network issues, configuring operating systems and using remote desktop connections to provide immediate support. Using email and chat applications to give clients quick answers to simple IT issues. For more complex problems that require nuanced instruction, the IT Technical Support Analyst will contact end-users via phone and/or provide clear, written instructions and technical manuals.
A Typical Day
Install and configure computer hardware operating systems and applications
- Network and Security administration in conjunction with the designated Service Providers.
Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks
-
Talk to staff or clients through a series of actions, either face-to-face or over the phone, to help set up systems or resolve issues. Provide 3rd Line user support and onsite support to Team Members.
-
Troubleshoot system and network problems, diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults Provide support, including procedural documentation and relevant reports.
-
Follow diagrams and written instructions to repair a fault or set up a system.
Support the roll-out of new applications.
- Set up new users’ accounts and profiles and deal with password issues.
Respond within agreed time limits to call-outs.
- Work continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate).
Following standard procedures for proper escalation of unresolved issues to the appropriate teams.
- Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers.
Ensure all issues are properly logged and Prioritize and manage many open cases at one time.
- Rapidly establish a good working relationship with customers.
Asset Management on all IT related devices
In this role, you will be dealing with Internal customers. You should be confident in dealing with all levels of management.
We encourage open communication at all levels and put emphasis in dealing with our customers as well as colleagues with integrity and respect. You will be working in Benoni, South Africa on regular working hours and may be required to travel to other sites.
WhoYou Are:
Someone with distinctive troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
Advanced analytical skills and attention to detail
Proven ability to quickly learn new technologies, processes, and procedures.
Have the ability to work as an effective and contributing team member.
Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal.
Work on projects aside to the day-to-day operations
Excellent verbal and written communication skills & client service skills
Professional image with the ability to form good partner relationships across functions.
Different roles & responsibilities may be assigned to this position according to changes in the supported business area.
EDUCATION
BS degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or relevant field
English Fluency both written and verbal
Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot basic technical issues
General networking TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS (CompTIA Network+, Fortinet and SD Wan advantageous)
Additional certification in Microsoft (MCSE), O365, Linux, Cisco or similar technologies is a plus.
EXPERIENCE
Proven 5 years work experience as a Technical Network Analyst, Network and Firewall Administration , IT Help Desk Technician or similar role
Keeping you Healthy and Safe
We want you to return home in even better shape than when you started,so we need you to help us do this by making sure you follow a fewsimple steps. We need you to:
Make sure you take reasonable care for your own health and safety, and
Take reasonable care that what you do (or what you don’t do when you should have) doesn’t affect the health and safety of others, and
Follow reasonable instructions that we might give from time-to-time, such as reporting incidents and hazards, and
Follow policies or procedures, so long as it’s reasonable and we’ve told you about it, and
Attend training that helps you to work safely
