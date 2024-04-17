Network Engineer I

iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities.

We are seeking a Network Engineer I who will play a vital role in supporting the organization’s network infrastructure, ensuring reliable connectivity, security, and performance to facilitate the efficient operation of business processes and applications.

What you’ll do:

Performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability, and serviceability within minimal interruption.

Network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing function of other systems.

Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.

Configuration of functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Configure and install software, servers, routers, and other network devices.

Monitor the network to ensure optimum performance, reliability, and availability.

Create, oversee, and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery)

Contribute to the technology lifecycle roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption risk, technology refresh, migration retirement strategies.

Maintain complete technical documentation.

Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability)

Your expertise:

Minimum 2+ years of hands-on experience in network device configuration and troubleshooting

Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model

Understanding of networking protocols and standards (link aggregation protocols, spanning tree (STP, RSTP, MSTP) Routing Protocols (RIP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS), Access Control List (ACL), Network Address Translation (NAT) and WLAN)

Experience working on switch, router, firewalls and wireless devices (WLAN)

Troubleshooting skills.

Have experience working with one of the following vendors: Juniper, Fortinet, Cisco, and Aruba

Able to work independently and good communication skills

Qualifications required:

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or related discipline

Valid CCNA or JNCIA or higher,

Fortinet NSE4 advantage

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Lynnwood, Pretoria

Work Environment: Office, and outdoor environments

Physical Demands: Rack and stack of hardware equipment. Mounting of Wireless Access Points.

Travel: Travel to client sites (Own vehicle required)

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

