Nvidia sees big jump in R&D spending

Nvidia propelled its research and development (R&D) expenditure to an impressive 73% in five years, spending $8,68-billion, and highlighting a substantial surge from the $2,38-billion allocated in 2019, according to Stocklytics.

“The trajectory of Nvidia’s R&D investment illuminates a strategic manoeuvre aimed at fortifying its position at the forefront of technological advancement,” says Stocklytics financial analyst Edith Reads. “Under the astute leadership of CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia has transcended its gaming origins to emerge as a pivotal player in artificial intelligence (AI).

“Over the past decade, Huang’s visionary guidance has propelled Nvidia beyond traditional gaming applications into AI, where its data centre products play a pivotal role in facilitating generative AI capabilities,” Reads says.