SAP BPC Consultant (S4/HANA/Data Analytics/BI) On-site (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job functions:

My client is moving from SAP ECC6 to SAP S/4HANA by next year so the candidate must have SAP ECC6 experience, and would prefer that the candidate has already been part of a migration project that moved from ECC6 to S/4HANA.

There is a lot of BI work involved in the job so the candidate’s SAP BI must be strong.

Provide technical, functional and integration expertise for BIS through planning, designing, building, implementing, continuous improvement, supporting and providing training across the relevant technical areas:

SAP ECC6

SAP S/4HANA

SAP BPC

SAP BI

Custm Solutions

Reprting, dashboards and analysis of business data

Safety, Health, Environment and Quality:

Comply with SHEQ requirements (SHEQ Toolbox)

Utilise the Information Management System (IMS) to initiate, investigate and report SHEQ status

Customers:

Liaise with 3rd party consultants, end users and functional process owners and ensure customer satisfaction.

Business Processes:

SAP BI:

Provide Business Intelligence Solutions and processes to key end users.

Assess business unit, application, functional and process requirements.

Analytics:

Provide business analytic solutions and processes to key and end users.

Assess business unit, functional and process requirements.

Solutions Architecture:

Develop, maintain and support a standard process solution throughout the group, taking into consideration the specific requirements and dynamics of each business unit in the group.

Identify or clarify Business Unit specific requirements and constraints, governance decisions and policy into systems solutions and enable the development, maintenance and continuous improvement of the solution.

Maintain and improve the latest business system solution design and documentation to deliver an excellent level of functionality as well as complying with business standards and good governance.

Maintain all processes into an enterprise business process mapping tool or model and continually synchronize between systems and all levels of business processes.

Identify and justify site-specific variations including: reports, developments, interfaces etc.

Execute testing of changes such as: Hot Packs, Upgrades, etc.

Maintain all relevant system, application, functional, technical and process material and documentation according to ISO 9000 standards.

Governance:

Maintain compliance and governance of company’s business system frameworks, architecture and solutions, including the facilitation of the review and signoff at key control points: planning, business blueprint, realization, testing, integration, training and go live.

Ensure the compliance with governance of change control, risk assessment and internal procedures throughout solution delivery.

Business Systems Support:

Provide technical, functional and process support and expertise for SAP and related business systems.

Ensure effective utilization of applications and business system functionality and integration.

Implement initiatives from focus group discussions, operational issue resolution and build a good working relationship with all relevant role players / super users.

Provide specialized training to stakeholders (telephonically, user groups, etc.).

Subject Matter Expert:

Provide relevant architectural, configuration and business process expertise for business solutions across specific process domains based on system constraints and functionality.

Extend business system solutions expertise down to business unit level.

Growth:

Identify improvement initiatives to further enhance best practice use of the system at Group and Business Unit level, communications, agreed common business processes, data integrity and related integration for other solutions.

Research and develop Business System and Service Orientated Architecture best practices and solutions and continually assesses the usability and value-add for the company.

Support management in building a Center of Excellence network.

Minimum Requirements:

Requirements:

Matric certificate plus an IT Degree or IT National Diploma.

SAP BI or BPC Certification.

3 years relevant business experience using BPC.

Good understanding of mining processes and industry standards.

Technical skills required:

Analytics (SAC and Power BI)

MS Power BI

SAP ECC6

SAP S/4HANA

SAP BPC

SAP BW4HANA

Alteryx (advantageous)

SAP Solution Manager

Quality technical knowledge of SAP & BI.

Process Automation.

IMS & MES systems knowledge (advantage)

Desired Skills:

SAP BPC

SAP BPC (SAP BI / S/4HANA)

SAP BPC Data Analytics

